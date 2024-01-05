CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX) Trading Up 7.8%

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.76 and last traded at $21.45. Approximately 5,286 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 128,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.89.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRGX shares. Truist Financial started coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.
CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.
