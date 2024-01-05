Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Raised to C$129.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$109.00 to C$129.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Cargojet from C$197.00 to C$187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Cargojet from C$136.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cormark lowered their price objective on Cargojet from C$117.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$130.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$140.45.

Shares of TSE CJT traded down C$1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$116.59. 32,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,401. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.66. The stock has a market cap of C$2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.04. Cargojet has a 1 year low of C$76.50 and a 1 year high of C$135.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$100.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$96.56.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C($0.55). The company had revenue of C$214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$218.75 million. Cargojet had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 8.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Cargojet will post 3.0934579 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

