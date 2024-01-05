Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Shares Down 4.8%

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.25 and last traded at $9.25. Approximately 1,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Cascades from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.94.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and sells packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions comprising trays and accessories, produce baskets and boxes, clamshells, produce boxes, egg packaging solutions, pizza and insulated boxes, bulk bins, cup carriers, food grade films, and customized containers for the food sector; protective packaging, including die-cut boxes, handling and shipping solutions, protective materials, large format boxes, and shipping trays; e-commerce packaging solutions, which include e-commerce boxes, custom mailer boxes, custom printing, packaging optimization products, and cutter for multi-depth boxes, as well as the solution for faster packing and shipping tests; and various retail packaging products.

