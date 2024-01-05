Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $45.71 and last traded at $45.69. 361,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,256,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Catalent from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalent to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.45.

Catalent Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.24.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $982.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.62 million. Catalent had a positive return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalent

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 1,162.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

Further Reading

