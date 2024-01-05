Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Sells 201 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,547 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 0.8% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after acquiring an additional 777,029,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,731,491,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.37.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.19, for a total transaction of $213,187.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,923,462.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,145 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $721,384.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,567.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.19, for a total value of $213,187.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,923,462.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 688,944 shares of company stock valued at $230,574,460 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.8 %

META stock opened at $347.12 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $361.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $892.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $333.29 and a 200 day moving average of $312.55.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

