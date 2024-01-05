Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Bought by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 433,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,548 shares during the period. Centene comprises 3.9% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Centene worth $29,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 1,401.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 43,247 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Centene by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 22,382 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Centene by 10.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Stock Up 0.1 %

CNC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.30. 1,000,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,899,689. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $79.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNC. Wells Fargo & Company raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Centene

About Centene

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.