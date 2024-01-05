Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. trimmed its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Centene in the second quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene stock opened at $77.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.40. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $79.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.32.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNC. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.47.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

