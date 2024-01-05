Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 179,053 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 151,456 shares.The stock last traded at $5.72 and had previously closed at $5.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CGAU shares. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Centerra Gold from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Centerra Gold from $6.10 to $6.20 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.78.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 18.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $343.90 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.10%.

Institutional Trading of Centerra Gold

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGAU. Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth about $542,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in Centerra Gold by 246.8% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 641,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 456,648 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Centerra Gold by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 482,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the first quarter worth $3,773,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

See Also

