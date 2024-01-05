Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Sets New 52-Week High at $51.71

Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.71 and last traded at $50.85, with a volume of 153047 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CENT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Central Garden & Pet shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Friday, February 9th. The 5-4 split was announced on Friday, February 9th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, February 9th.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $750.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total transaction of $101,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 146 shares in the company, valued at $5,288.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Edward Hanson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $235,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,748.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total value of $101,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,288.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 22.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 43,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 8,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. 17.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Central Garden & Pet

(Get Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.