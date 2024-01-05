Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Central Securities Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 35,721 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 31,116 shares.The stock last traded at $37.38 and had previously closed at $37.32.

Central Securities Stock Up 0.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Central Securities

In other news, VP Andrew J. O’neill acquired 1,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.80 per share, with a total value of $69,953.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 81,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,900,551.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Securities

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 615.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Securities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Central Securities in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Securities during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

About Central Securities

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

