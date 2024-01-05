Central Securities (NYSE:CET) Sees Large Volume Increase

Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 35,722 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 31,116 shares.The stock last traded at $37.38 and had previously closed at $37.32.
Central Securities Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.75.
Central Securities Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Securities
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its stake in Central Securities by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 23,339 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Securities by 7.0% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 207,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 13,563 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in Central Securities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Central Securities by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 43,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares during the period. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC grew its holdings in Central Securities by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 36,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 7,107 shares in the last quarter. 8.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Central Securities
Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.
