Channel Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Channel Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $469.56 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $380.53 and a 1-year high of $479.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $457.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $447.87.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.