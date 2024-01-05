Channel Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Channel Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $469.56 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $380.53 and a 1-year high of $479.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $457.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $447.87.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
