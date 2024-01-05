Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Chicago Rivet & Machine from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CVR opened at $16.50 on Monday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12-month low of $15.16 and a 12-month high of $32.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.91.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 million for the quarter.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.26%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 19.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 6,442 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the third quarter worth about $202,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 206,600.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 20.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

