Chijet Motor (NASDAQ:CJET) Shares Down 3.8%

Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJET – Get Free Report) fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.69. 34,704 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 44,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

Chijet Motor Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05.

Get Chijet Motor alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chijet Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Chijet Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chijet Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chijet Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $930,000. 3.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chijet Motor Company Profile

Chijet Motor Company, Inc engages in the research and development, production, and sale of new energy vehicles. It offers battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chijet Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chijet Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.