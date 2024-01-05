Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given New $2,525.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $2,225.00 to $2,525.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CMG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,259.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CMG traded up $5.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,226.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,721. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,195.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,029.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,365.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2,348.42.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 44.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $2,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total value of $2,905,794.46. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,195,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $2,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,733 shares of company stock worth $10,000,321 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading

