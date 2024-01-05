Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal lowered its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 3,209.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,686,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,235,000 after acquiring an additional 40,426,871 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,200,000 after buying an additional 6,682,725 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 396.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,187,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,486,000 after buying an additional 2,545,233 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,019,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,454,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,430,000 after buying an additional 1,866,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:CHD traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.57. 337,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,050. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.99. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.63 and a fifty-two week high of $100.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 54.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.51.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

