CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF (TSE:CXF) Stock Price Up 0.8%

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF (TSE:CXF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.33 and last traded at C$9.20. 20,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 11,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.13.

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.19.

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

