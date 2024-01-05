Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Godsey & Gibb Inc.

Godsey & Gibb Inc. lowered its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the period. Cintas comprises approximately 2.4% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $19,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Cintas by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 16.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,505,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Cintas by 84.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Cintas by 9.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cintas by 19.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at $22,522,608.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cintas from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $559.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CTAS

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of CTAS stock traded down $5.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $577.31. 114,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,896. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $555.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $517.53. The company has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.28. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $423.06 and a 12 month high of $607.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.