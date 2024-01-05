CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.75.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of CI&T in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on CI&T in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on CI&T in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CI&T

CI&T Trading Down 0.4 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINT. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of CI&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,782,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in CI&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,568,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in CI&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,304,000. Sagil Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of CI&T in the 2nd quarter worth $1,968,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CI&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,573,000. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CI&T stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.08 million, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.08. CI&T has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.60.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $108.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.07 million. CI&T had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CI&T will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

CI&T Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

