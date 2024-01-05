CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.75.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of CI&T in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on CI&T in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on CI&T in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CI&T
CI&T Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of CI&T stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.08 million, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.08. CI&T has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.60.
CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $108.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.07 million. CI&T had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CI&T will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.
CI&T Company Profile
CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.
