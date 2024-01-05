Citizens National Bank Trust Department Boosts Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 287.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 92.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 232.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

WRB traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.25. 257,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,397. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.01. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.53.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 8.87%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of W. R. Berkley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.57.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

