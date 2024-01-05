Citizens National Bank Trust Department Buys 1,200 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,432 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.9% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 106,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.8% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 156,859 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 664,133 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,919 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth about $2,727,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 315,658 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,347,000 after buying an additional 22,019 shares during the period. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of AEM stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.59. 948,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,433,187. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.65.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 40.40%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 30.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.