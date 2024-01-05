Citizens National Bank Trust Department Buys 237 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $208,000. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.42. 137,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,040. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $126.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

