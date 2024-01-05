Citizens National Bank Trust Department Decreases Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,634 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 98,757.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock worth $240,236,160,000 after purchasing an additional 490,793,569 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,757,029,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4,186.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,859,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,887,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769,125 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,427 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $567.25. The stock had a trading volume of 640,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $633.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $593.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $547.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.21.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,565 shares of company stock valued at $25,777,527 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

