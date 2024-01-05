Citizens National Bank Trust Department Decreases Stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lessened its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OLN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Olin by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $829,542,000 after acquiring an additional 493,052 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,581,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,812,000 after acquiring an additional 31,587 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.5% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,986,000 after purchasing an additional 29,180 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Olin during the second quarter valued at $221,775,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Olin during the 2nd quarter worth about $182,905,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLN traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.10. 291,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,502. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.93.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Olin had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.62%.

OLN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Olin from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Olin in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Olin from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

