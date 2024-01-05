Citizens National Bank Trust Department Grows Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 6,175,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,281 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3,273.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,143 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,517,000 after buying an additional 1,367,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,464,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHK traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.25. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $93.12.

Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.52. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.82% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHK. Benchmark reduced their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.18.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

