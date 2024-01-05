Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 8.8% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 19.4% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 23.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,525,455,000 after buying an additional 1,374,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.56. The company had a trading volume of 919,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,486. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.56. The company has a market cap of $134.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $217.22.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.90.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

