Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $336,000 Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department decreased its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in WestRock were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WRK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in WestRock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,619,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,440,053,000 after purchasing an additional 252,490 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in WestRock by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $808,325,000 after buying an additional 2,320,073 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in WestRock by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 13,561,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,232,000 after acquiring an additional 874,750 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in WestRock by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,986,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 59.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,318,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WestRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.71.

NYSE WRK traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.17. 890,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,233,481. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.28.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.76%.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

