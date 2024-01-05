Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $349,000 Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 33,850.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% during the third quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.5% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 4,977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,884,000. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $4.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.04. 35,449,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,834,789. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.12. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $151.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,133.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMD. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

