Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $442,000 Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department trimmed its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of O. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 220.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 302.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on O. Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.45.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,535,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,419,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $68.85. The firm has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.47.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.2565 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 233.33%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

