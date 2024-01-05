Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $5.95 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lowered its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for about 1.6% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.78.

Caterpillar stock traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $289.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,513. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $261.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.04 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The company has a market capitalization of $147.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

