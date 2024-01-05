Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $560,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Intel were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,557,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,071,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,616 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Intel by 98,521.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,956,394,000 after buying an additional 177,941,231 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,895,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,831,569,000 after buying an additional 2,166,976 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Intel by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,501,537,000 after acquiring an additional 20,836,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 71,950,264 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,405,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.39.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.07. 16,161,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,122,340. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.45 billion, a PE ratio of -118.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

