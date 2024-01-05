Citizens National Bank Trust Department Increases Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Corning were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after buying an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,326,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,043,765,000 after buying an additional 2,872,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Corning by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,601,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,114,880,000 after buying an additional 686,278 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Corning by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,284,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $569,243,000 after buying an additional 445,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,953,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $563,232,000 after acquiring an additional 741,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.48. The stock had a trading volume of 942,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,553,129. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.10. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

