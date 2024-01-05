Citizens National Bank Trust Department Increases Stock Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,066,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $676,946,000 after purchasing an additional 258,825 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,121,000 after purchasing an additional 326,396 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $162,731,000 after purchasing an additional 489,203 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lantheus by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lantheus by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,633,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,872,000 after buying an additional 62,827 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Lantheus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on Lantheus in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. William Blair cut shares of Lantheus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.71.

Lantheus Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:LNTH traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.61. 233,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.46 and a 1 year high of $100.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.44.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Lantheus had a return on equity of 70.13% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $319.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.01 million. Analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $750,621.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,243,015.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lantheus news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $101,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 88,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,024,721.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $750,621.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,243,015.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,621 shares of company stock worth $874,239 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

Featured Stories

