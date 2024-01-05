Citizens National Bank Trust Department Lowers Stock Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department trimmed its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,150 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department owned about 0.11% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter worth $132,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $776,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 97,642 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 18.8% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 34,772 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter worth about $83,000. 18.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUV traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $8.64. 238,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,266. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average is $8.45. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $9.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

