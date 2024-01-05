Citizens National Bank Trust Department Makes New $754,000 Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 334.8% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $31,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,881,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,596,901. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.76. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $76.15 and a 1 year high of $110.69. The stock has a market cap of $519.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.28%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5415 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.16%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

