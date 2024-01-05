Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 10,000 Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department reduced its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Free Report) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department owned 0.08% of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIM. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,189. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.29. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $12.99.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend
About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
