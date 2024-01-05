Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 105 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department cut its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 68 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 169.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 60.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 196.3% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $495.25.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NOC traded down $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $469.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,519. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $414.56 and a one year high of $540.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $469.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.47. The firm has a market cap of $70.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.37. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

