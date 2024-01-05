Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 1,414 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department reduced its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at about $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Dollar General by 17.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. HSBC raised Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.64.

Dollar General Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE DG traded up $2.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,724. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $251.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.61.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

