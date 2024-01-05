Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 1,445 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department trimmed its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Huntsman by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Huntsman Stock Up 1.2 %
NYSE HUN traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $24.79. The company had a trading volume of 421,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,709. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.76 and its 200-day moving average is $25.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $33.46.
Huntsman Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 206.52%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Huntsman from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Huntsman from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.11.
Huntsman Company Profile
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.
