Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 1,626 Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lessened its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the quarter. iShares International Equity Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Citizens National Bank Trust Department owned 0.43% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $3,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTF. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000.

Shares of INTF traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.84. 7,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,610. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $28.12. The stock has a market cap of $971.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.59.

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

