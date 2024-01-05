Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 170 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 5,893.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,052,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,131 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8,666.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 760,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 751,531 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $30,959,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,992,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,984,000 after acquiring an additional 445,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,774,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,303,000 after acquiring an additional 411,328 shares during the period.

EFAV stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.05. 721,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.25 and its 200 day moving average is $66.87.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

