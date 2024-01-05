Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 170 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Zoetis by 163,671.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 480,424,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,733,932,000 after acquiring an additional 480,131,319 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 124,281.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,275,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.02. 271,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,485. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.52 and a one year high of $201.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.23. The company has a market cap of $89.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.87.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $163,795.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,130.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $163,795.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,130.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,122,321. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Argus raised their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.11.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

