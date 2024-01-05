Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 1,847 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,620 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 3.8% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in Comcast by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,572 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 15,449 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.96.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,409,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,689,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.63 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $172.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.54.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. Comcast’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

