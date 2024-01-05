Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 235 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department cut its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Valero Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 6.4% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 7.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP boosted its position in Valero Energy by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 2,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.49. The stock had a trading volume of 956,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,720. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.04. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $104.18 and a one year high of $152.20.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VLO

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.