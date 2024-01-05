Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 385 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department reduced its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,228 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up about 1.3% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.21.

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.3 %

AMAT traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.75. 1,272,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,521,620. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.58 and a 52-week high of $165.01.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

