Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 4,176 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,176 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,903,169 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 66,289.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,910,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,443,000 after buying an additional 4,902,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,129,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,137,000 after buying an additional 3,579,526 shares during the last quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,279,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,951,000 after buying an additional 2,281,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 279.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,962,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,212,000 after buying an additional 1,445,693 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $51.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,052. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.31 and its 200 day moving average is $51.33. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $54.10.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.