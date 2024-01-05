Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 595 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department trimmed its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,130 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 28,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at about $881,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.67, for a total value of $31,706,009.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 693,049,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,738,344,433.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deeanne King sold 8,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,272,215.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,333,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.67, for a total value of $31,706,009.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 693,049,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,738,344,433.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 577,492 shares of company stock valued at $91,212,323 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.35.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.85. 1,165,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,689,697. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $164.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.52.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

