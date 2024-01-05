Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 930 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department reduced its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 5.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Boot Barn by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 57.3% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 14.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Boot Barn by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on BOOT. B. Riley started coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.30.

NYSE:BOOT traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.39. 360,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,147. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.09 and a 200 day moving average of $82.22. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.21 and a 1-year high of $104.91.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $374.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.44 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James M. Watkins sold 15,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $1,135,293.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,860.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

