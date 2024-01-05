Citizens National Bank Trust Department Trims Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department reduced its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 436.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 49.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

KHC stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,405,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,401,896. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $42.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.68.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.43.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

