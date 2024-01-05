CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Stock Price Down 4.4%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.20 and last traded at $10.29. 1,993,060 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 18,324,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CLSK. TheStreet cut shares of CleanSpark from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on CleanSpark in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.30 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CleanSpark currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

CleanSpark Price Performance

Insider Activity at CleanSpark

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.82.

In related news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $416,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 249,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,217.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CleanSpark

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,533,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,135 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the third quarter worth $38,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 129.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 59,712 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in CleanSpark by 952.7% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in CleanSpark by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

Recommended Stories

